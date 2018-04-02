Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Price

Headlines about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1246504418828 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Gold Fields from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

GFI stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,302.56, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

