GoldBlocks (GB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $632.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $394,118.00 and $632.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.04402280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012603 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007347 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011848 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,492,469 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

