Golden Star Resources (GSC) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Desjardins

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.36.

TSE GSC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 212,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,329. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.18.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$103.95 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

