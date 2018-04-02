Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.15, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 49.5% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/goldman-sachs-bdc-gsbd-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.