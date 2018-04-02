Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 333,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,620. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.16, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 170,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/goldman-sachs-bdc-inc-gsbd-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.