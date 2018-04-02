Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 84,413 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Domtar worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 176.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Domtar by 1,493.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domtar by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Domtar during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $42.54 on Monday. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,667.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 63.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Domtar news, VP Daniel Buron sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $775,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,454.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 23,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,062,252.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,932.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,151. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

