Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 756,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.12% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $22,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 30,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.32, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/goldman-sachs-group-inc-decreases-position-in-hoegh-lng-partners-lp-hmlp-updated.html.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.