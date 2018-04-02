First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.49% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $61,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $24.59 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2,532.97, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $154.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James Financial upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Mark G. Sander sold 42,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,105,184.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,183.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $137,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $2,388,662. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-61-45-million-position-in-first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi-updated-updated.html.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.