Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.03% of CenterState Bank worth $62,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CenterState Bank by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in CenterState Bank by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterState Bank by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterState Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterState Bank by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. BidaskClub raised CenterState Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CenterState Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on CenterState Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CenterState Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,218.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. CenterState Bank has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from CenterState Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. CenterState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About CenterState Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

