Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF (GBIL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,933. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $105.09.

