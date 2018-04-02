Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 861,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Minerals Technologies worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 67.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,372.34, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.95 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Joseph C. Breunig bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

