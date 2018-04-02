Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($62.96) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLE. JPMorgan Chase set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Macquarie set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.25 ($59.57).

Shares of EPA:GLE traded up €0.42 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €45.19 ($55.79). 7,380,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a one year low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a one year high of €52.26 ($64.52).

About Societe Generale

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

