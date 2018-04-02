Goldman Sachs Reiterates “CHF 108” Price Target for Swiss Re (SREN)

Goldman Sachs set a CHF 108 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 94.30 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS set a CHF 88 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 106 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 98.25.

VTX SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

