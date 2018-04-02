Goldman Sachs Reiterates Sell Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Goldman Sachs reiterated their sell rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 170 ($2.35) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.45) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 137.67 ($1.90).

TALK opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.60) on Thursday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($3.04).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 32,710,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £34,999,999.60 ($48,355,898.87).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

