GoldUnionCoin (CRYPTO:GUC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

GoldUnionCoin (CURRENCY:GUC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. GoldUnionCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldUnionCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldUnionCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldUnionCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldUnionCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00691996 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00179234 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029305 BTC.

GoldUnionCoin Profile

GoldUnionCoin was first traded on March 12th, 2017. GoldUnionCoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. GoldUnionCoin’s official website is www.goldunioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldUnionCoin

GoldUnionCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy GoldUnionCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldUnionCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldUnionCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldUnionCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldUnionCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.