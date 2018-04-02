Panasonic (PCRFY) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Critical Analysis

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GoPro has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of GoPro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoPro and Panasonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.18 billion 0.59 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.52 Panasonic $67.93 billion 0.49 $1.39 billion $0.60 23.95

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panasonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoPro and Panasonic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75 Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoPro currently has a consensus target price of $7.55, indicating a potential upside of 57.62%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Panasonic.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17% Panasonic 2.22% 9.48% 2.80%

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GoPro does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Panasonic beats GoPro on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

