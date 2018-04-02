Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $7,191.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

