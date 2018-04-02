Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,615 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,191.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $252,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,846.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

WARNING: “Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/gotham-asset-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-manhattan-associates-inc-manh-updated.html.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.