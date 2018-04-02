McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 612,044 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of McDermott International worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDermott International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of McDermott International by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

MDR stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,729.76, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.86.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

