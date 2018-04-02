Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,237 Shares of PVH (PVH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $151.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,649.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. PVH has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $157.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

