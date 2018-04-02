Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 118,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $26,202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Parsons sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $473,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Barbara J. Rechterman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $862,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,987.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,683,920 shares of company stock valued at $808,579,114. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,314.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

