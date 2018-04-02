Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,498.78, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

