GP Strategies (GPX) versus Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Critical Survey

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.53% 11.65% 6.17% Adtalem Global Education 0.86% 9.92% 6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GP Strategies and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adtalem Global Education 0 2 1 0 2.33

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Risk and Volatility

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GP Strategies and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.71 $12.89 million $1.35 16.11 Adtalem Global Education $1.81 billion 1.56 $122.28 million $2.79 16.81

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than GP Strategies. GP Strategies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services. Its clients include companies and governmental and other commercial customers in a variety of industries. It serves companies in the automotive, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, financial, retail, healthcare and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. On December 31, 2011, GP Strategies Corporation merged with and into its operating subsidiary, General Physics Corporation (General Physics). In April 2014, the Company acquired Effective-People and Effective-Learning companies.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

