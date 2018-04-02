GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C’s (LON:GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 830 ($11.47) to GBX 840 ($11.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 920 ($12.71) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 845 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.74) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 785 ($10.85) to GBX 805 ($11.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 847.86 ($11.71).

Shares of GFTU remained flat at $GBX 770 ($10.64) during trading hours on Thursday. GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641.77 ($8.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 851 ($11.76).

About GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

