Reviewing Grana y Montero (GRAM) and IES (IESC)

IES (NASDAQ: IESC) and Grana y Montero (NYSE:GRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IES and Grana y Montero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IES 0 0 0 0 N/A Grana y Montero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IES and Grana y Montero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IES -2.46% 5.86% 3.26% Grana y Montero -2.28% -4.61% -1.55%

Volatility and Risk

IES has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grana y Montero has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of IES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Grana y Montero shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of IES shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Grana y Montero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IES and Grana y Montero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IES $810.70 million 0.40 $13.42 million N/A N/A Grana y Montero $1.93 billion 0.21 -$40.71 million N/A N/A

IES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grana y Montero.

Summary

IES beats Grana y Montero on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc., formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc., is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. The Residential segment provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes and cable television installations for residential and light commercial applications. The Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets. The Company’s Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations to domestic and international customers.

About Grana y Montero

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; Ancón – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la República in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco ? Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

