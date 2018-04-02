GrandCoin (GDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, GrandCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. GrandCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $70.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrandCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.01697160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015344 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023086 BTC.

About GrandCoin

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official website for GrandCoin is grandcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

GrandCoin Coin Trading

GrandCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

