Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,772,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,187 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,957,000 after purchasing an additional 694,885 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,094,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) opened at $17.17 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 37.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

