Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $565,000 Position in Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.08% of Green Plains worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Green Plains’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $400,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

