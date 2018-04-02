Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Downgraded by Numis Securities

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNC. Barclays assumed coverage on Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 253 ($3.50) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 305 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.58).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 132.55 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.63).

In other Greencore Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($26,664.82). Also, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($52,224.37). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,000 shares of company stock worth $14,346,000.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

