Davy Research Downgrades Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to Neutral

Davy Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.50) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 290 ($4.01) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 305 ($4.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Greencore Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.58).

LON GNC opened at GBX 132.55 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.63).

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($52,224.37). Also, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($26,664.82). Insiders have bought a total of 98,000 shares of company stock worth $14,346,000 in the last three months.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

