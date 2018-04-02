Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $954.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $954.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00697267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00174249 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid+ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.