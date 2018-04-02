GridCoin Market Cap Hits $16.18 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and $24,494.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

