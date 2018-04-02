Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Grifols SA, Barcelona worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 463,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,475.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Grifols SA, Barcelona has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

