Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grifols SA, Barcelona from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 595,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,233. The company has a market capitalization of $14,475.85, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grifols SA, Barcelona has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 445,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA, Barcelona Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

