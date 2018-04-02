Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 101,707 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,571.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rollins by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 925,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1,123.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rollins by 60.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 355,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rollins by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Rollins by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 519,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of ROL opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11,135.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

In other Rollins news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

