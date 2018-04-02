Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,818 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-8-61-million-position-in-eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.