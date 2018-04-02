Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 297.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,097 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3,122.05, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Shon A. Boney sold 848,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,972,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $299,283.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687,729 shares of company stock valued at $43,925,046. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

