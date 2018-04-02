Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.02% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $768.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

