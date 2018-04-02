Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Cray worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRAY. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Cray by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cray by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cray by 57.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cray during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cray by 58.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cray alerts:

CRAY stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Cray Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.65.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Cray had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $385,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,645.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,462.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,400 shares of company stock worth $2,572,539. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cray in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Cray Inc. (CRAY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/guggenheim-capital-llc-sells-4357-shares-of-cray-inc-cray-updated.html.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.