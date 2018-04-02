Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (NYSEARCA:FXA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. 35,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,411. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (FXA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/guggenheim-currencyshares-australian-fxa-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.