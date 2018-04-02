Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. 10,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032. Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

