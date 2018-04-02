Guncoin (CRYPTO:GUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $786.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Guncoin has a market capitalization of $642,211.00 and $786.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guncoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002624 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00081240 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013086 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

GUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 207,342,028 coins. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

