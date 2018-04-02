Hancock (HBHC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Hancock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.86.

Get Hancock alerts:

Shares of HBHC opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,486.42, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $277.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In other news, Director Sonya C. Little sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $32,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $166,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,833 shares of company stock worth $2,613,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,560,000 after buying an additional 223,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,793,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 507,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,712,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,414,000 after purchasing an additional 166,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hancock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hancock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,884 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/hancock-hbhc-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.