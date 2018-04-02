Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 480,357 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Hanesbrands worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 632,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 115,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $6,635.68, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

