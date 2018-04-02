Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Re has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.89 ($135.67).

Hannover Re stock opened at €110.90 ($136.91) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($143.67).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

