Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of THG stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.53. 285,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,622. The firm has a market cap of $5,009.87, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.96. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $164,099.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,333 shares in the company, valued at $686,877.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $171,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

