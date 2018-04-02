Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hanwha Q Cells earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5529924937009 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:HQCL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $630.59, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.70. Hanwha Q Cells has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQCL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

