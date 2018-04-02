Happycoin Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Happycoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $20,769.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 14,046,456 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

