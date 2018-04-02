HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $17.66 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $576.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

