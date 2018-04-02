Ellington Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Ellington Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Harsco by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harsco by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,661.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Harsco had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harsco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/harsco-co-hsc-stake-lessened-by-ellington-management-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.